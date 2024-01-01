https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7655915Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextBatik Square, geometric design in brown and blue with square center of yellow.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7655915View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 788 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2297 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5502 x 3611 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadBatik Square, geometric design in brown and blue with square center of yellow.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.More