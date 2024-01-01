rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7655915
Batik Square, geometric design in brown and blue with square center of yellow.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Batik Square, geometric design in brown and blue with square center of yellow.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

View public domain image source here

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7655915

View License

Batik Square, geometric design in brown and blue with square center of yellow.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

More