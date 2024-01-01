rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7655962
The Southern Hemisphere of the Celestial Globe by Albrecht D&uuml;rer. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

The Southern Hemisphere of the Celestial Globe by Albrecht Dürer. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

View public domain image source here

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7655962

View License

Editorial use only

The Southern Hemisphere of the Celestial Globe by Albrecht Dürer. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

More