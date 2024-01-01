https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7655978Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom Textseated Santa Claus figure, made to sit with legs hanging from ledge; smiling Santa waves with PL hand; feet crossed. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7655978View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1146 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1809 x 1894 px | 300 dpiFree Downloadseated Santa Claus figure, made to sit with legs hanging from ledge; smiling Santa waves with PL hand; feet crossed. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.More