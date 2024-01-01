rawpixel
Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
View public domain image source here

7655978

seated Santa Claus figure, made to sit with legs hanging from ledge; smiling Santa waves with PL hand; feet crossed. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

