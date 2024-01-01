rawpixel
skirt made from 2 panels; dyed indigo ikat with bands of purple and red; panels sewn together with decorative stitches of pink, yellow, tan. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
