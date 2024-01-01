https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7655982Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom Textskirt made from 2 panels; dyed indigo ikat with bands of purple and red; panels sewn together with decorative stitches of pink, yellow, tan. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7655982View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 1185 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2021 x 1995 px | 300 dpiFree Downloadskirt made from 2 panels; dyed indigo ikat with bands of purple and red; panels sewn together with decorative stitches of pink, yellow, tan. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.More