https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7656026Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom Textbranch with blossoms extending toward left from right edge at top; irregularly-shaped rock in LRC with flowers in front. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7656026View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 438 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1278 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2524 x 6912 px | 300 dpiFree Downloadbranch with blossoms extending toward left from right edge at top; irregularly-shaped rock in LRC with flowers in front. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.More