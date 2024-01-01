https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7656032Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom Textblue and yellow clock shape bank; clock face on one side, coin slot on the other; drawing of a child with dolls and buggy below slot, red flowers above;. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7656032View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1111 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1828 x 1974 px | 300 dpiFree Downloadblue and yellow clock shape bank; clock face on one side, coin slot on the other; drawing of a child with dolls and buggy below slot, red flowers above;. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.More