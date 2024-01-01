rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7656039
black and gold bank with head and box-like seated body, arms crossed in front; coin slot on front; round coin removal hole in rear; grey paper label on back. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
7656039

