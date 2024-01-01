rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7656047
This work was cast in bronze from the model left in Degas' studio after his death in 1917. Terracotta sketch, ca. 1880.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

View public domain image source here

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
