woman at center in orange and green, holding a triangular shaped object (lamp?) in front of a figure in yellow and a figure draped in orange and gold, with three more pairs of figures in similar dress standing behind them; bearded man in pink and white behind central pair of figures; standing woman in LLQ wearing various jewel-toned garments; women and girls observing at left inside a room; man figures and musicians on various levels of the building at right, with elephants and large flags on middle tier in URQ. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
