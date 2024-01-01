rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7656102
robin's egg blue ground with flowering branch; 2 large orange flowers; branch extends from outer edge, with small branches around edge. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

View public domain image source here

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7656102

View License

