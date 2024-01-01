Coat of medium blue brocaded silk with embroidered swastika fret diaper in lavendar silk. Throughout ground medallions of long-life character in couched gold thread. Wide sleeves with a band of black silk with lavendar wastika fret diapr and long life medallions i gold. Inner borde rof pale green satin floral brocade. Collar and border of same, with band of green and gold swastika fret borcade setting collarband off from inner border of pale green brocade. Coat slit at sides and lined with thin lavendar silk.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
View public domain image source here