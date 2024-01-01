Robe of red twilled silk embroidered with eight large medallions containing cranes, butterflies, chrysanthemum and peony sprays in shades of pale blue, green, rose, lavendar, and magenta. Conventional border of straight, slanting stripes; tight clouds; rolling waves with Buddhist symbols, swastikas, branches of coral and emblems of the Eight Precious Things. Colors very crude and strong. Wide deep cuffed sleeves with a band of black silk embroidered with the medallion motifs and finished at lower edge with band of gold and black brocade. Directly below a band of the red silk separates this from the cuff, also of black silk and embroideded with the medallion motif. Collar band of the same, both edged with black and gold brocade. Robe is slit at sides, unlined but faced back with bands of the embroiedred silk. A woman's coat?. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
