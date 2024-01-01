rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7656112
Snuff Bottle. Glazed. Top lavender glaze.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Snuff Bottle. Glazed. Top lavender glaze.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

View public domain image source here

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7656112

View License

Snuff Bottle. Glazed. Top lavender glaze.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

More