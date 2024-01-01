Imperial 12-symbol robe of dark blue gauze embroiderd in petit point in shades of yellow and white. Nine 5-clawed dragons, tight clouds, bats, peonies and Taoist symbols. Conventional border of slightly wavy slanting stripes; tight clouds; rolling waves in which appear branches of coral and symbols of the Eight Precious Things. Below border on sleeve- in which appears the endless knot of Buddhism, wide deep cuffs of blue silk embroidered in satin stitch with an all-over design of narcissus blossoms in blue, peach and ivory. Edging of black and gold brocade. Collar band of the same. Note that the 12 ancient symbols have been embroidered in colors, in satin stitch, over the blue and yellow ground. A later addition, this has the look of a bastard. Robe slit at sides and lined with thin blue silk.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
View public domain image source here