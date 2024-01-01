https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7656116Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom Textplants with very straight stalks at R; long, pointed leaves fan out at top; text at bottom center. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7656116View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 338 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 985 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 1979 x 7030 px | 300 dpiFree Downloadplants with very straight stalks at R; long, pointed leaves fan out at top; text at bottom center. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.More