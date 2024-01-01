https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7656131Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom Texthand-painted; flowering stem over a cream ground; white flower, 2 yellow and brown buds. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7656131View LicenseJPEGSocial Media JPEG 1080 x 1079 px | 300 dpiInstagram Post JPEG 1080 x 1079 px | 300 dpiFacebook Post JPEG 1080 x 1079 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 4080 x 4076 px | 300 dpiFree Downloadhand-painted; flowering stem over a cream ground; white flower, 2 yellow and brown buds. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.More