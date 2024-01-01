rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7656165
fishing boat amid waves, heading to R; two crew members visible; other boats in background. Original from the Minneapolis…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

fishing boat amid waves, heading to R; two crew members visible; other boats in background. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

View public domain image source here

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7656165

View License

fishing boat amid waves, heading to R; two crew members visible; other boats in background. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

More