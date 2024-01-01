https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7656168Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom Texttile molded with branch with pine needles and cones; brown-cream mottled glaze. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7656168View LicenseJPEGSocial Media JPEG 1080 x 1079 px | 300 dpiInstagram Post JPEG 1080 x 1079 px | 300 dpiFacebook Post JPEG 1080 x 1079 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3496 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3532 x 3528 px | 300 dpiFree Downloadtile molded with branch with pine needles and cones; brown-cream mottled glaze. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.More