rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7656196
outward-flaring footed clear vase on a square base; cut glass designs of flowers and swags, urns and a pair of birds on a…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

outward-flaring footed clear vase on a square base; cut glass designs of flowers and swags, urns and a pair of birds on a column; engraved "WMW". Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

View public domain image source here

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7656196

View License

outward-flaring footed clear vase on a square base; cut glass designs of flowers and swags, urns and a pair of birds on a column; engraved "WMW". Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

More