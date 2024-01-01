rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7656205
blanket, cotton, African (Ivory Coast) stored in box; 'Simmons African'; dims L104-1/2 x W 62'; stored w/ 86.100.41. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

View public domain image source here

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7656205

View License

