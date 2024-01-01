https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7656219Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom Textdance mask, Zaire, Tshokweized Lunda Cluster. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7656219View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 942 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2747 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3709 x 4726 px | 300 dpiFree Downloaddance mask, Zaire, Tshokweized Lunda Cluster. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.More