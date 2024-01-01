rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7656252
urn, with cover; one side engraved with shield and initials R.T.C.C., the other with an eagle. H.14-3/4 x W.10-1/2 x Dia, 5-1/4 in.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

View public domain image source here

ID : 
7656252

