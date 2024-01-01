https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7656256Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom Textcann; bulbous body; molded base; 'S' scrolled handle. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7656256View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 959 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2797 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3619 x 4529 px | 300 dpiFree Downloadcann; bulbous body; molded base; 'S' scrolled handle. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.More