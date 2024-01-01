rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7656264
octagonal bottle, bright blue glass painted in enamel with one large yellow flower and white leaves, short applied neck and…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

octagonal bottle, bright blue glass painted in enamel with one large yellow flower and white leaves, short applied neck and rim, inscribed. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

View public domain image source here

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7656264

View License

octagonal bottle, bright blue glass painted in enamel with one large yellow flower and white leaves, short applied neck and rim, inscribed. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

More