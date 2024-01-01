rawpixel
four bulls depicted in different positions, and overlapping; from L to R, from the back, seated, from the side and from the…
four bulls depicted in different positions, and overlapping; from L to R, from the back, seated, from the side and from the top; solid black background. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

View public domain image source here

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7656323

View License

