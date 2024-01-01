https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7656327Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom Textikat in green and burgundy with red and white; red print cotton lining; green band at cuffs and edges. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7656327View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 1027 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2995 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 4008 x 3430 px | 300 dpiFree Downloadikat in green and burgundy with red and white; red print cotton lining; green band at cuffs and edges. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.More