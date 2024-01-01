rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7656328
ten boats on a stormy sea; two scholars on an arch bridge walk toward rooftops and masts of a seaside port hidden below…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

ten boats on a stormy sea; two scholars on an arch bridge walk toward rooftops and masts of a seaside port hidden below sheet's border. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

View public domain image source here

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7656328

View License

ten boats on a stormy sea; two scholars on an arch bridge walk toward rooftops and masts of a seaside port hidden below sheet's border. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

More