rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7656339
white blossoms with yellow spotted centers and red buds on a gnarled grey branch; inscription and 3 seals in ULC, seal in…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

white blossoms with yellow spotted centers and red buds on a gnarled grey branch; inscription and 3 seals in ULC, seal in LRC. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

View public domain image source here

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7656339

View License

white blossoms with yellow spotted centers and red buds on a gnarled grey branch; inscription and 3 seals in ULC, seal in LRC. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

More