https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7656344Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom Textbust of young man with medium-length curly hair; man wears draping garment with low neckline with knot on PR shoulder; bare PR arm; mottled patina. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7656344View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1132 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3303 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 7029 x 7449 px | 300 dpiFree Downloadbust of young man with medium-length curly hair; man wears draping garment with low neckline with knot on PR shoulder; bare PR arm; mottled patina. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.More