rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7656364
bank shaped as a barrel with brass bands; slit on top; "THE ARIZONA BANK" printed on front; plastic combination key on…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

bank shaped as a barrel with brass bands; slit on top; "THE ARIZONA BANK" printed on front; plastic combination key on bottom. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

View public domain image source here

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7656364

View License

bank shaped as a barrel with brass bands; slit on top; "THE ARIZONA BANK" printed on front; plastic combination key on bottom. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

More