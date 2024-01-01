rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7656366
tin printed in service station design; 2 gas pumps and air hose on front; "WASHING" and "BATTERY" over black doorways on back; red tile roof; key taped on bottom. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

View public domain image source here

