https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7656387
triangular cutout; top and curved side beaded with geometric stepped triangle design in greens, red, white and tan on pink ground. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

View public domain image source here

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
7656387

