https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7656387Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom Texttriangular cutout; top and curved side beaded with geometric stepped triangle design in greens, red, white and tan on pink ground. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7656387View LicenseJPEGInstagram Story JPEG 1080 x 1890 px | 300 dpiFacebook Story JPEG 1080 x 1890 px | 300 dpiPinterest Pin JPEG 1080 x 1890 px | 300 dpiMobile Wallpaper JPEG 1080 x 1890 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 2220 x 3884 px | 300 dpiFree Downloadtriangular cutout; top and curved side beaded with geometric stepped triangle design in greens, red, white and tan on pink ground. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.More