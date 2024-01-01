rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7656423
One of four illustrations to the Kalpastura, first quarter, 16th c.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

One of four illustrations to the Kalpastura, first quarter, 16th c.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

View public domain image source here

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7656423

View License

One of four illustrations to the Kalpastura, first quarter, 16th c.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

More