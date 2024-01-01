https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7656432Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom Textblack lacquer with mother-of-pearl inlay; Kang-Shi Period. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7656432View LicenseJPEGSocial Media JPEG 1080 x 1072 px | 300 dpiInstagram Post JPEG 1080 x 1072 px | 300 dpiFacebook Post JPEG 1080 x 1072 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3474 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3845 x 3816 px | 300 dpiFree Downloadblack lacquer with mother-of-pearl inlay; Kang-Shi Period. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.More