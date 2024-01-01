rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7656484
base with iridescent light green glaze and 2 animals, one standing on the back of the other; long post topped with openwork bird finial; 4 long branches at top: 3 depict figures dancing and holding objects and a figure under a canopy on top of branch and figures and radiating coins below branch; one depicts same scene except an animal replaces the figure under canopy; 20 rectangular branches, 19 with figures, horses, deer and figure under canopy with coins sprouting from branches; one with same scene except animal and figure(?) replace figure under canopy; 40 small branches with 3 radiating coins; pendant of monkey with a coin. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

View public domain image source here

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7656484

View License

