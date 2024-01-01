rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7656485
bronze color horse with two front legs off ground; coin slot back of neck; standing on an attached rectangular base.…
bronze color horse with two front legs off ground; coin slot back of neck; standing on an attached rectangular base. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7656485

View License

