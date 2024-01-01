rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7656487
six underglazed-painted tiles with stylized flowers and leaves on scrolling vines; red earthenware with white slip and cobalt, turquoise and white design. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

View public domain image source here

7656487

