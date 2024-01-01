https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7656487Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom Textsix underglazed-painted tiles with stylized flowers and leaves on scrolling vines; red earthenware with white slip and cobalt, turquoise and white design. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7656487View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 636 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 1856 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4978 x 2640 px | 300 dpiFree Downloadsix underglazed-painted tiles with stylized flowers and leaves on scrolling vines; red earthenware with white slip and cobalt, turquoise and white design. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.More