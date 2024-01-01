rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7656518
round bodied jar with wide mouth, slightly inverted neck; lighter brown interior with dark brown exterior with tan abstract brush strokes. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

View public domain image source here

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
7656518

View License

