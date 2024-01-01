https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7656520Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom Textdouble gourd-shaped ewer, Sung Dynasty, Chun ware; porcelaneous stoneware with blue glaze. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7656520View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 927 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2704 x 3500 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 3648 x 4722 px | 300 dpiFree Downloaddouble gourd-shaped ewer, Sung Dynasty, Chun ware; porcelaneous stoneware with blue glaze. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.More