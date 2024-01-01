rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7656523
Late Haripunchi Bottle, orange earthenware with white inlay.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Late Haripunchi Bottle, orange earthenware with white inlay.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

View public domain image source here

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7656523

View License

Late Haripunchi Bottle, orange earthenware with white inlay.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

More