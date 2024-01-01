rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7656562
polychrome jar with handle, geometric design in red, brown, and cream, red ceramic, Peruvian(Nazca), 200 BC-1000 AD cat. card dim.; H 5-1/4'. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

View public domain image source here

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7656562

View License

