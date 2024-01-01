https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7656562Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom Textpolychrome jar with handle, geometric design in red, brown, and cream, red ceramic, Peruvian(Nazca), 200 BC-1000 AD cat. card dim.; H 5-1/4'. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7656562View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 920 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2685 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3744 x 4881 px | 300 dpiFree Downloadpolychrome jar with handle, geometric design in red, brown, and cream, red ceramic, Peruvian(Nazca), 200 BC-1000 AD cat. card dim.; H 5-1/4'. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.More