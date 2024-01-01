rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7656601
pieced blocks with design of three brown flowers in a green two-handled container; green scallop and leaf border; cream and white background. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

View public domain image source here

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7656601

View License

