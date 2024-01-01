https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7656610Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextSmall Jar, Ts'u-chou ware; stoneware with clear glaze on black and white slip and sgraffito (carved) floral decoration. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7656610View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 800 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2333 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3646 x 5469 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadSmall Jar, Ts'u-chou ware; stoneware with clear glaze on black and white slip and sgraffito (carved) floral decoration. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.More