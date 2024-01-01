https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7656669Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom Textflaring shape on a small foot with short neck and upward-flaring lip; grey-blue glaze overall with painted brown foliage scrolls over body. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7656669View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 819 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2389 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3688 x 5402 px | 300 dpiFree Downloadflaring shape on a small foot with short neck and upward-flaring lip; grey-blue glaze overall with painted brown foliage scrolls over body. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.More