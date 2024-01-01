rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7656669
flaring shape on a small foot with short neck and upward-flaring lip; grey-blue glaze overall with painted brown foliage scrolls over body. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

View public domain image source here

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7656669

View License

