https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7656670
Pear-shaped body with narrow neck and flaring mouth; flared foot ring; 'oilspot' glaze in shiny black with russet sport and small metallic flecks.
Pear-shaped body with narrow neck and flaring mouth; flared foot ring; 'oilspot' glaze in shiny black with russet sport and small metallic flecks. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

Pear-shaped body with narrow neck and flaring mouth; flared foot ring; 'oilspot' glaze in shiny black with russet sport and small metallic flecks. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

