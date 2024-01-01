rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7656673
deep relief carving; Buddha at L seated on a throne with PL hand on head of kneeling Bodhisattva with clasped hands; 7 other…
deep relief carving; Buddha at L seated on a throne with PL hand on head of kneeling Bodhisattva with clasped hands; 7 other figures stand behind and to R and L. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

View public domain image source here

