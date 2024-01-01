https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7656697Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom Textcoffeepot with lighthouse body with flared foot and cast spout with shell motif on base of spout; modified urn finial; mahogany handle. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7656697View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 805 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2347 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3556 x 5304 px | 300 dpiFree Downloadcoffeepot with lighthouse body with flared foot and cast spout with shell motif on base of spout; modified urn finial; mahogany handle. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.More