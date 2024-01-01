https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7656743Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom Textfour-lobed floral design with greenish-brown glaze. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7656743View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 1185 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3112 x 3072 px | 300 dpiFree Downloadfour-lobed floral design with greenish-brown glaze. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.More