rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7656747
block-shaped dark red bank with gold combo dials on front; red and yellow decorative strips around edge of door; coin slot…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

block-shaped dark red bank with gold combo dials on front; red and yellow decorative strips around edge of door; coin slot in back. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

View public domain image source here

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7656747

View License

block-shaped dark red bank with gold combo dials on front; red and yellow decorative strips around edge of door; coin slot in back. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

More