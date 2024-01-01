rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7656772
from a chair back upholstery; floral design with peacock feathers in peach, reds, green on gray-blue ground; patterned silk.…
from a chair back upholstery; floral design with peacock feathers in peach, reds, green on gray-blue ground; patterned silk. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
7656772

