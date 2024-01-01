https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7656772Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom Textfrom a chair back upholstery; floral design with peacock feathers in peach, reds, green on gray-blue ground; patterned silk. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7656772View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 911 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2658 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4039 x 3067 px | 300 dpiFree Downloadfrom a chair back upholstery; floral design with peacock feathers in peach, reds, green on gray-blue ground; patterned silk. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.More